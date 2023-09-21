News Ticker

WWE cuts wrestlers from the roster today including Ziggler, Shelton, Mustafa Ali, Elias, more

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

September 21, 2023

Dolph Ziggler (Art credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
A number of wrestlers have been released from WWE today. Reportedly released thus far:

  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Elias
  • Mustafa Ali
  • Emma
  • Aliyah
  • Top Dolla
  • Rick Boogs
  • Shelton Benjamin

Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling reported last week that talent cuts were being planned imminently.

Sources Include: Wrestlers’ social media posts, PWInsider, Fightful

