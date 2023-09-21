WWE cuts wrestlers from the roster today including Ziggler, Shelton, Mustafa Ali, Elias, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A number of wrestlers have been released from WWE today. Reportedly released thus far:

Dolph Ziggler

Elias

Mustafa Ali

Emma

Aliyah

Top Dolla

Rick Boogs

Shelton Benjamin

Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling reported last week that talent cuts were being planned imminently.

Sources Include: Wrestlers’ social media posts, PWInsider, Fightful

