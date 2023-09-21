WWE cuts wrestlers from the roster today including Ziggler, Shelton, Mustafa Ali, Elias, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
A number of wrestlers have been released from WWE today. Reportedly released thus far:
- Dolph Ziggler
- Elias
- Mustafa Ali
- Emma
- Aliyah
- Top Dolla
- Rick Boogs
- Shelton Benjamin
Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling reported last week that talent cuts were being planned imminently.
Sources Include: Wrestlers’ social media posts, PWInsider, Fightful
