FREE PODCAST 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: David Bryant joins Greg for a review of AEW’s Grand Slam shows, a preview of AEW WrestleDream, more (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor David Bryant to review AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam events. They also preview the upcoming WrestleDream PPV. They take calls and emails on Adam Cole as a cheating babyface, WWE’s TV deals, where Cody Rhodes stands in WWE right now, and more.
