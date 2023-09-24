VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: WWE Raw contract options, Stephanie return percentages, AEW TV contracts, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for the Everything Mailbag. This week’s topics include:
- Vince McMahon’s legacy
- Endeavor’s potential plans for streaming
- Stephanie’s potential to return to WWE
- WWE’s role in TKO
- A follow up on last chat’s question about the Mustacchio Boys’ announcer preferences
- WWE Indy recruiting policy
- WWE stock with regard to the new SmackDown! deal
- AEW options if Warner moved to basketball/hockey
