VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: WWE Raw contract options, Stephanie return percentages, AEW TV contracts, more (56 min.)

September 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return for the Everything Mailbag. This week’s topics include:

  • Vince McMahon’s legacy
  • Endeavor’s potential plans for streaming
  • Stephanie’s potential to return to WWE
  • WWE’s role in TKO
  • A follow up on last chat’s question about the Mustacchio Boys’ announcer preferences
  • WWE Indy recruiting policy
  • WWE stock with regard to the new SmackDown! deal
  • AEW options if Warner moved to basketball/hockey

