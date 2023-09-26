AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/23): Danielson vs. Starks and TNT Title match with Luchasaurus, Christian, Darby draws best rating since July, 7-day viewership total updates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision last Saturday (9/23) drew an average of 562,000 viewers, an increase of 95,000 viewers from the prior week and the best viewership since July 29 for the show featuring MJF & Adam Cole vs. FTR.

The show headlined with Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match and Christian Cage vs. Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title. It’s the best viewership number since college football began and C.M. Punk was terminated.

Rob Van Dam was also advertised ahead of time for a tag match with Hook. The fourth quarter hour that featured his match drew 621,000 on average, the highest viewership of the show, according to Wrestlenomics. The rest of the quarter hours ranged from 523,000 to 587,000.

In the key 18-49 demo rating, it drew a 0.18 rating, up from 0.15 the last two weeks and the best since it drew a 0.27 on July 29.

The prior ten weeks averaged 514,700 viewers. The prior five averaged 464,400.

This was a win for AEW, drawing the best rating and viewership since Punk left and since college football began. There was legitimate concern that even a strong line-up that Collision was doomed to viewership in the 400s or worse. This shows that with a strong build for a strong line-up, even without Punk, Collision can draw a respectable Saturday night viewership near the top of cable rankings, behind only college football.

PWTorch has obtained the latest 7-day viewership totals through the Sept. 9 episode.

Sept. 9 – 568,000 (up 92,000 from the same-night viewership)

Sept. 2 – 514,000 (up 169,000 from the same-night viewership)

Aug. 26 – 620,000 (up 68,000 from the same-night viewership)

Aug. 19 – 597,000 (up 115,000 from the same-night viewership)

Aug. 12 – 521,000 (up 124,000 from the same-night viewership)

