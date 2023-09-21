AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/21): Grand Slam viewership compared to last year’s Grand Slam and NXT this week, quarter hour data, key demo info

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite’s “Grand Slam” special episode last night (9/20) from Queens, N.Y. at Arthur Ashe Stadium averaged 984,000 viewers, up 888,000 and 887,000 the prior two weeks. Last year’s Grand Slam on Sept. 21 drew 1.039 million viewers on average. It was the largest average viewership since Feb. 22 earlier this year.

Dynamite handily outdrew NXT the night before on USA Network, which drew 824,000 viewers, the second-highest viewership for that series since Apr. 20, 2021.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.36 rating, up from 0.31 the prior two weeks. It was up slightly from last year’s Grand Slam demo rating of 0.35. It was the largest demo rating since Sept. 14 last year.

The overall cable rating was 0.68, down from 0.76 last year.

Wrestlenomics reports that the peak quarter hour viewership was 1.017 million came during Q4 for the angle with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara and the pre-match brawl with Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix. The final quarter hour featuring MJF vs. Samoa Joe drew nearly the same number, 1.014 million. Q2 topped 1 million also with 1.004 million. The lowest quarter hour was Q6 which drew 938,000 viewers for the Saraya vs. Toni Storm match.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT Ratings Report (9/19): NXT finishes no. 1 on cable in key demo, viewership stays well above 2023 average, historical context, new 7-day viewership totals

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite Hit List: Grand Slam featuring MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title, Saraya vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Title, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH and NJPW Strong titles

PWTORCH RATINGS DIRECTORY:

FREE WEBSITE LINK

VIP MEMBERS LINK (ad-free website)