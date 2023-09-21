IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS: Lilly’s report on 10-Knockout tag team match, Alexander vs. Miguel, Ultimate X, Feast or Fired results

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, NY AT WESTCHESTER COUNTY CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

(1) RICH SWANN vs. SAMURAY DEL SOL vs. ALAN ANGELS vs. ZACHARY WENTZ vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. ACE AUSTIN vs. — Ultimate X match

This match determined a new number one contender for the X Division title. The first wrestler to grab the giant X hanging above the ring and brings it to the mat wins the match. Del Sol got some early offense and Wentz did a spinning dive to the floor on Angels. Swann did a dive to the floor as well. Ace did a moonsault to the floor on the pile. Del Sol, Angels, and Bailey did a triple dive off the structure. Wentz gave Swann a cutter from the top rope. Angels and Bailey fought at the top of the structure. Ace dropkicked Del Sol off the cables. Swann gave Wentz a cutter. Wentz used the spray paint on Del Sol and knocked him off the ropes. Wentz sprayed Wentz to knock him off the cables. Bailey kicked Wentz off. Bailey and Angels fell off at the same time. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Angels climbed back up and grabbed the X. [c]

WINNER: Alan Angels in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good Ultimate X match with exciting moves, yet they didn’t do anything over-the-top too risky for the most part. Angels was a good choice to win and perhaps this will break him out of the pack.)