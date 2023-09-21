FREE PODCAST 9/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW Crushed Up 2023 including Bailey vs. Yamashita, Coughlin vs. Janela, Fatu vs. Warner, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s Crushed Up 2023, an exciting show with a variety of great matches including a main event of Mike Bailey vs. Rina Yamashita, an excellent power match between Alex Coughlin and Joey Janela, a wild weapons brawl where Jacob Fatu clashes with Mance Warner, and more. They also discuss the baffling trend of the coolest move in a match not being the finish, GCW’s video packages, and why they liked this toned-down version of GCW. For VIP listeners, it’s another match they couldn’t believe happened, when Nick Gage faced El Hijo Del Vikingo.
