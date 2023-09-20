NXT Ratings Report (9/19): NXT finishes no. 1 on cable in key demo, viewership stays well above 2023 average, historical context, new 7-day viewership totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA drew an average of 824,000 viewers, down slightly from the 850,000 last week, which was the highest viewership for NXT on USA since it drew 876,000 on Oct. 28, 2020.

Buoyed by an advertised appearance by new NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and a Dominik Mysterio defense of his NXT North American Title, it again drew one of the largest audiences it has in years. It was the second-highest rating since Apr. 20, 2021 episode drew 841,000 viewers.

This marks two episode of NXT in a row that are within 75,000 viewers of what AEW Dynamite has drawn the last two weeks on Wednesday nights on TNT. (Dynamite drew 887,000 and 888,000 the last two weeks).

The demo ratings between the former Wednesday night head-to-head rivals aren’t as close, but even that gap has shrunk considerably the previous two weeks. NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo last night, down from 0.26 last week, but well above the 2023 average before that of 0.16. AEW Dynamite drew demo ratings of 0.31 the last two weeks.

NXT finished no. 1 on cable in the key 18-49 demo with a 0.24 rating and 316,000 viewers in that demo. MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” finished no. 2 with a 0.19 demo rating and 248,000 viewers in that demo.

PWTorch has obtained the 7-day viewership totals for August.

8/1: 779,000 (up from 717,000)

8/8: 876,000 (up from 776,000)

8/15: 746,000 (up from 680,000)

8/22: 799,000 (up from 720,000)

8/29: 662,000 (up from 614,000)

The 7-day viewership total for NXT in August averaged 772,000. AEW Dynamite, by comparison, averaged 998,000.

That difference of 226,000 is likely to be a lot smaller in September with the momentum of NXT, especially if WWE continues to feature Raw wrestlers with the fan interest that Becky and Dominik have.

