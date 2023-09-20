Minute-by-minute viewership data shows impact The Rock’s surprise appearance had on Smackdown during his segment and beyond

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch has obtained minute-by-minute ratings for last Friday night’s Smackdown that show Rock’s impact, plus the impact of social media buzz drawing people on short notice to watching the opening 18 minutes as the Rock segment took place.

The first two minutes of Smackdown drew 2.382 million viewers and 2.490 million viewers. It stayed in the 2.4 million range for two more minutes before a surge to 2.612 million at 8:04 p.m., 2.943 million at 8:07, 3.025 million by 8:11, 3.235 million by 8:17, and a peak of 3.377 million in the final minute of the segment at 8:18.

So in part due to WWE and fans spreading the word through social media, Smackdown gained an extra million viewers over the course of 15 minutes.

By 8:22, the viewership was down to 2.421 million and hovered in the 2.4 to 2.8 million range for most of the rest of the show.

The John Cena segment at the end of the show ranged from 2.492 million at 9:49 p.m. when Grayson Waller introduced him to a peak of 2.869 milion at 9:57 p.m. right as the segment ended.

