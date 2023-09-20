VIP AUDIO 9/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (9-15-2005): WrestleMania 22 early speculation, Smackdown’s day change, Hardy-Lita-Edge backstage, Daniel Puder, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 15, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Thoughts on speculated cutbacks due to Heat and Velocity being cancelled

Follow-up on yesterday’s Daniel Puder info

The first major item of speculation regarding WrestleMania 22-George Bush-Vince McMahon “bubble” comparison

Poll analysis regarding Smackdown’s day change

Kerwin White

Matt Hardy’s potential storyline twist, backstage on how Edge, Hardy, and Lita are acting around each other

And more.

