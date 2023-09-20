10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (9-20-2013): Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton, plus CM Punk, Ryback, Santino, Wyatt Family, Usos, Kofi, Sami Zayn, Naomi, Sandow, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 10 years ago today here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Live show results

September 20, 2013

Lexington, Ky.

Report by Cheston Caldwell, PWTorch reader

Attendance: The top section was empty and there were a lot of gaps in some areas. It was probably two-thirds of the way full in the areas that tickets were sold. But, the crowd was really loud and really into the show, which was really good.

(1) Zack Ryder beat Damien Sandow via pinfall.

(2) Cameron & Naomi beat Divas champion A.J. Lee & Layla via pinfall.

(3) Sami Zayn (formerly El Generico) beat Jack Swagger via pinfall.

(4) The Wyatt Family beat The Usos & Kofi Kingston in a six-man tag match via pinfall.

(5) Rob Van Dam beat Alberto Del Rio by DQ; Del Rio retained the World Title.

Afterward, World Title MITB holder Damien Sandow teased cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

(6) Ryback beat Santino via pinfall.

(7) C.M. Punk beat IC champion Curtis Axel via pinfall in a non-title match.

(8) Daniel Bryan beat Randy Orton via pinfall.

Biggest Pops: Bryan, Punk, and Orton. Orton’s cheers were mostly from middle-aged women.

Most Heat: Sandow when he talked about Louisville basketball being better than Kentucky basketball. He tried to get a “Rick Pitino” chant going.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-18-2013): Corey Graves & Xavier & C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson) & Neville (Pac) in main event, plus, Sami Zayn, Hawkins, Aiden, Ascension, Bo Dallas

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: What’s next for Jade Cargill after departing AEW for WWE?