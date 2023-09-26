Tony Khan addresses rumors that he has purchased New Japan Pro Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On today’s WrestleDream medic call, Tony Khan addressed rumors that he has purchased New Japan Pro Wrestling by avoiding answering the question directly, citing that he wanted people to tune in on Sunday to WrestleDream. Part of the speculation was due to a comment about Sunday’s WrestleDream being the end of an era and the beginning of another era.

“I think it’s really good that we created a lot of speculation around WrestleDream, but I’m a little surprised as to how that speculation picked up, specifically the transactional nature of it because we have such a great partnership right now and are doing such great things with New Japan Pro Wrestling, so I was a little surprised to see that.”

He talked about being partners with them for two years including talent sharing and the Forbidden Door.

In a follow-up question, he added that he has no intention of clarifying his comments because he wants people to tune in on Sunday. He said he’d like someone to track where the initial speculation came from “because certainly I don’t know if that particular aspect is very credible.” He said there are dots you can connect in pro wrestling and things he’s very excited that they’re doing.

He said 2023 has been an adventurous year and he’d like to keep doing more adventurous things. He again, though, said he’d like to debunk the speculation, but he never quite fully denied purchasing New Japan. “Without spilling the beans on everything we’re working on, I think it’ll be the start of a new era for what we’re doing with AEW and I’m very excited about that,” he concluded.

