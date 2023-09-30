FREE PODCAST 9/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom look at Fastlane’s path to WarGames + 5 Yrs Ago PWT Talks NXT on Otis, WarGames, Keith Lee (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring a preview of a sparse Fastlane card that could lead the way to WarGames at Survivor Series.

Then we jump back five years (9-26-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast’s “PWT Talks NXT” episode where Kelly Wells, Justin James, and Tom Stoup talk about the surprising Otis Dozovic push, possible WarGames teams, how Keith Lee’s attitude is begging for a heel turn, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO