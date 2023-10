SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 30 episode of AEW Collision including the final WrestleDream hype, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho talk about being a team, Zack Sabre Jr. closes show with a staredown with Bryan Danieson, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO