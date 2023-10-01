FREE PODCAST 9/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Krol: WrestleDream hype, Zack Sabre Jr. shows up, Jericho-Omega dynamic, Julia Hart, on-site report, PPV predictions (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from the PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision beginning with analysis of the final hype for WrestleDream, the Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho hype, Zack Sabre Jr. shows up, Kris Statlander calls Julia Hart a bitch, what match does on last, live callers, an on-site correspondent with in-arena details, and a full PPV preview segment.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply