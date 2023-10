SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s Part 2 of the Impact Wrestling 1000th episode celebration. Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the show, which included an Ultimate X match, the reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases, and a star-studded 10-Knockout Tag Team match. They also talk about possible Impact roster departures and the upcoming Gut Check.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO