AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Where: Stockton, Calif. at Stockton Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,239 tickets have been sold so far; arena is set up for 3,676
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- 4-Year Anniversary
- Adam Copeland to make Dynamite debut
- Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita
- Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson – AEW International Championship
- A Young Bucks surprise
