News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 4, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Where: Stockton, Calif. at Stockton Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,239 tickets have been sold so far; arena is set up for 3,676

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • 4-Year Anniversary
  • Adam Copeland to make Dynamite debut
  • Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita
  • Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson – AEW International Championship
  • A Young Bucks surprise

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: 9/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Wrestle Dream Final Dynamite

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mike Santana comments on Adam Copeland joining the AEW roster

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022