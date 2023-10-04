AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/4): Adam Copeland appears on Anniversary Show, Jericho & Omega vs. Guevara & Takeshita, Fenix vs. Nick Jackson for AEW International Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 4, 2023

STOCKTON, CALIF. AT STOCKTON ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The usual AEW Dynamite opening theme aired. Then they cut to the arena where pyro blasted on the stage as Excalibur introduced the show. He said it’s the fourth anniversary of Dynamite’s premiere and “we’re not stopping anytime soon.” He said they are “absolutely loaded.” He hyped “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland, Nick Jackson challenging Rey Fenix, and Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Omega and Jericho backstage. She said four years ago they were on opposite ends of the ring from each other, but now days after the 33rd anniversary of their debut, they align to take out the Don Callis Family. “Now that’s what I call an anniversary celebration!” In walked Copeland. She said it’s so good to see Renee. He mentioned there’s a lot of Canadian energy there with the four of them and there should be maple syrup flowing. He shook hands with Jericho. Omega said it’s nice to meet him. He asked him to let him know if he needs anything. Copeland said he’s going to issue his mission statement later, but he wished them luck against Don Callis since he still can’t stand him. Jericho asked Renee, “What about me?” Renee said it’s always good to see him. She said under her breath, “I like him a little better.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Copeland’s appearance explains why they inserted that backstage interview at the top of the show, a departure from Dynamite’s usual format. Seems like an early indication of a future Copeland vs. Omega match. That didn’t seem like it would’ve been on anyone’s bingo card a year ago.)

(1) REY FENIX vs. NICK JACKSON – AEW International Championship match

Jackson made his entrance first, accompanied by Matt on the stage. Excalibur said this will be Jackson’s fifth singles match in AEW. Excalibur talked about the possibility that the International Title is jinxed because wrestlers who hold it end up injured. Schiavone said there aren’t any wrestlers who don’t wrestle hurt. The bell rang six minutes into the hour.

Schiavone said four years ago they changed the landscape of pro wrestling and four years later, they’re still going strong.