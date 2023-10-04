VIP AUDIO 10/4 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Jade Cargill and her star treatment, Drew McIntyre’s slow burn heel turn, Baldur’s Gate 3, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode, Trav and Rich talk more about the brightest star shining right now – and that is Jade Cargill. WWE continued to give her the big star treatment of their TV. It has also been reported that Jade will be at the Payback event this weekend, as well as Monday Night Raw being the brand she will call home. Drew McIntyre’s slow burn heel turn and how historically normal wrestling psychology feels new and novel. This includes backstage interviewers being treated with respect and standing up for themselves when pushed. Travis and Richard answer more summer emails. Some very brief book talk. And the guys close out the episode with some Baldur’s Gate 3 discussion.

