NXT Ratings Report (10/3): NXT draws highest viewership since 2021, beats last week’s AEW Dynamite total, key metrics and perspective

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 857,000 viewers, the highest viewership since it drew 876,000 on Oct. 28. It beats the 850,000 it drew on Sept. 12. The top billed match was Trick Williams defending the NXT North American Title against Dominik Mysterio with The Judgment Day promising to be at ringside for Dom.

The average viewership this year is 641,000, up from 631,000 through this week last year. The average the last 13 weeks is 728,000, coinciding with WWE increasing the special appearances of Raw wrestlers and heavier promotion during Raw on Monday nights.

It drew a key 18-49 demo rating of 0.22, which was above last week’s 0.18 but below the 0.24 and 0.26 the prevous two weeks.

The average demo rating this year is 0.17, up from 0.13 through this week last year. The average the last 13 weeks is 0.21.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 625,000 viewers and a 0.07 demo rating.

The 7-day viewership total exceeded 900,000 on Sept. 12 and 19 last month.

This week’s viewership total tops last week’s AEW Dynamite viewership total, which was 855,000. Dynamite drew a 0.28 demo rating, beating NXT’s demo rating of 0.22.

Next week, AEW Dynamite will air on Tuesday night head-to-head with NXT. WWE is loading up that episode of NXT including appearances by John Cena and Cody.

