WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/29): Viewership and demo rating, year-ago historical context for episode featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Last Friday’s (9/29) episode of WWE Smackdown on the Fox broadcast network averaged 2.303 million viewers, up from 2.227 million the prior week but below the 2.570 million two weeks ago. The prior ten weeks on Fox averaged 2.305 million viewers, so Friday’s episode was near the recent average.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.60 rating, down from 0.63 last week and 0.70 the week before. The prior ten weeks on Fox averaged a 0.63 rating.

One year ago this week, Smackdown averaged 2.207 million viewers and a 0.54 demo rating.

Friday’s episode featured John Cena, Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley, and a U.S. Title defense by Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar.

