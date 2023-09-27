NXT Ratings Report (9/26): Hot streak comes to an end without a major hook advertised on Raw night before, comparison to past two years, cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network (9/26) drew an average of 636,000 viewers, a sharp dropoff from the 824,000 and 850,000 surge the last two weeks. It’s actually the second-lowest viewership of the last 12 weeks. The nine week average before the surge the last two weeks was 700,000. The show featured Dominik Mysterio vs. Carmello Hayes plus Becky Lynch appearing to talk about her title defense at NXT No Mercy this Saturday night.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drwe a 0.18 rating, down from 0.24 and 0.26 the prior two weeks. It finished no. 2 among all above shows in that demo, beyond only MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” The prior nine weeks before the recent two week surge was 0.20, so it was even below that. The 12 week rolling average demo rating is 0.21.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 660,000 viewers, which was right in the line with the rolling 12 week average of 654,000 at that time, and a demo rating of 0.14, the same as the 12 week rolling average at that time.

The same 12 week period two years ago averaged 670,000 viewers and a 0.17 demo rating.

