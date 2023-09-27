News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 9/27 Preview & Match Card – Announced matches for episode building to Sunday’s WrestleDream PPV

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

September 27, 2023

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Where: Broomfield, Col. at 1st Bank Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 9/27 Match Card

  • Austin Gunn vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Part
  • “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland contract signing
  • MJF and Adam Cole speak
  • Jim Ross interviews Christian Cage and Darby Allin
  • Hype throughout the show for the AEW WrestleDream PPV this Sunday

