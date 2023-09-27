AEW Dynamite 9/27 Preview & Match Card – Announced matches for episode building to Sunday’s WrestleDream PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Where: Broomfield, Col. at 1st Bank Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 9/27 Match Card
- Austin Gunn vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Part
- “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland contract signing
- MJF and Adam Cole speak
- Jim Ross interviews Christian Cage and Darby Allin
- Hype throughout the show for the AEW WrestleDream PPV this Sunday
