NXT TV RESULTS (9/26): Hazelwood’s live report on No Mercy go-home, Coffey-Butch GHI final, Hayes-Dragunov contract signing, Lynch appearance, more

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Butch’s music for the opening match of the night, the Global Heritage Invitational final. They showed Butch with five points with two wins, one draw, and no losses. Joe Coffey made his entrance next along with Gallus. They showed Meta-Four dressed like they’re at the Kentucky Derby. Coffey stared daggers at Butch as they showed six points with three wins and one loss than Coffey. Vic Joseph said Coffey had the most wins and points.

(1) BUTCH vs. JOE COFFEY (w/Gallus) – Global Heritage Invitational final (winner faces Noam Dar for Heritage Cup at No Mercy)

Butch slapped the gum out of Coffey’s mouth as they began the match. “You got butchslapped” started in the crowd. Butch took the left arm and worked COffey to the mat, putting all of his weight on the arm while grinding the face and ear with his forearm. He stomped on the arm and glared at Coffey. Coffey then took the left arm and worked Butch the the mat. Butch kipped up and worked his foe into a corner. They went forehead-to-forehead, but Coffey just dropped Butch with a right and then went to work with a side headlock. Coffey came off several rope runs, ran through a Butch clothesline with the left arm, and then hit a shoulder tackle where he hit the Gallus cross arm pose. Butch came back and sat on the arm, mocking the pose, and then stomping on the upper arm. He hit an enziguri in the corner and a double stomp to the left arm, then to an armbar. Mark Coffey distracted the ref, allowing Wolfgang to level Butch. Coffey went for a German, but Butch landed on his feet. He then hit Coffey with a forearm out of midair for a two-count. Coffey rolled outside, so Butch climbed and hit a moonsault to all three men. He went back inside and used the ropes to hit a snap German, stomped on the hands, then hit a roundhouse kick to the head. Gallus climbed to the apron and then were thrown out by the ref. [c]