VIP AUDIO 9/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Jade Cargill, AEW Women’s Division, Heels series cancelled, WrestleDream, Seth-Nakamura build, Dragon Lee-Dominic, Impact 1000 (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Jade Cargill and AEW’s Women’s Division

“Heels” series cancelled

End of writers’ strike affect on pro wrestling

Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura build

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Cody Rhodes

Impact 1,000

Tony Khan’s media call today

WrestleDream preview

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO