AEW wrestler Mike Santana gives his thoughts on the addition of Adam Copeland to the roster, says he looks forward to working with him

AEW wrestler Mike Santana is excited about the addition of Adam Copeland to the AEW roster.

Speaking with Zack Heydorn of Brass Ring Media, Santana talked about the roster being crowd in AEW, but he thinks Copeland has a lot to offer. “Anything that is going to help the company progress and grow and at the same time help the younger guys as someone to learn from is always a good thing,” said Santana. “Are things crowded? Hell yeah. (laughs). But as you see I’m at a point I’m just like yo, it is what it is. I’m not just gonna hold back, man. But yeah, I think it’s a great addition. I’ve heard nothing, but great things. I haven’t meant him before, but everyone that I associate with and that knows him always has nice to things to say and I’m sure he’s a great guy and I look forward to meeting him myself and hopefully working with him down the line. Yeah man, it was a great surprise and let’s continue down that road man.”

Please give h/t crediting PWTorch.com for the transcription with a link back to this article if you use any of the quotes above.

