EXCLUSIVE: Headlocked creator Michael Kingston discusses what makes “Tales From The Road: Vol. 3” the most entertaining collection yet in the series

In an exclusive interview with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican on the PWTorch VIP podcast Radican Worldwide, Headlocked creator Michael Kingston talked about what stands out about “Headlocked: Tales From The Road Vol. 3.” “To me, this is the most entertaining collection we’ve done cover-to-cover,” said Kingston. “I really think we’ve hit a bunch of different types of stories and I think it’s a lot of fun. “I also think it’s probably the most sort of in-the moment star power”

“We have four wrestlers that are on AEW television and Lita’s a hall of famer and she was just on WrestleMania. Trinity is the biggest star in Impact Wrestling. Dango is a featured part of them. The innspiration isn’t on TV right now because Jess (McKay) is pregnant, but these are all people that are in their primes as talent contributing and I think we knocked these all out of the park.”

Headlocked creator Michael Kingston currently has a Kickster for “Headlocked: Tales From The Road: Vol. 3” that closes tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern. “Headlocked: Tales From The Road: Vol. 3” is a collection of single-shot comics from within the Headlocked universe that require no prior knowledge of the primary Headlocked storyline. Multiple wrestlers are contributing a comic to this volume of “Tales From The Road” including Adam Cole, Jay White, Trinity Fatu, Powerhouse Hobbes, and Amy “Lita” Dumas.

You can back Kingston’s “Headlocked: Tales From The Road: Vol. 3” project and access several of the exclusive rewards offered including prints signed by The Undertaker and all of Judgement Day here.