FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Bryant: (10-1-2013) Did Raw’s final angle help or hurt Bryan? How about Orton? Did Triple H & Steph have best night yet? What about Heyman-Ryback and El Torito? (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-1-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Travis Bryant cover a range of topics from Raw including did Raw’s final angle help or hurt Bryan? How about Orton? Did Triple H & Steph have best night yet? What about Heyman-Ryback and El Torito? Live calls and emails on Raw and much more.

