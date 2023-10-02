VIP AUDIO 10/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill review TNA’s debut on Spike TV, did TNA effectively introduce the product to a new audience, Tito Ortiz, Samoa Joe, Styles, X Division (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our instant post-show review of the debut episode of TNA Impact on Spike TV from October 2, 2005. Did TNA effectively introduce the product to a new audience including Tito Ortiz, Samoa Joe, Styles, X Division, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

