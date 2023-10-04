20 YRS AGO – Ohio Valley Taping Results (10-1-03): Cornette plays up Bob Holly-Matt Capotelli incident, plus Nick Dinsmore, John Hennigan, Conway, Magnus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

OVW TV taping results

October 1, 2003

Louisville, Ky. at Davis Arena

Report by Aaron “Lurch” Wilson, PWTorch.com correspondent

-For the first time ever, to my recollection, I witnessed Jim Cornette marketing an OVW angle toward the internet audience, so I decided what better time to come back with a report then tonight’s taping. Then angle I am referring to is the long anticipated, not-capitalized by the WWE angle involving the “Hardcore” Holly incident with Matt Cappotelli on Tough Enough 3. This weeks results are as follows:

(1) Tank Toland & Chris Cage (Adrenaline) defeated Big Bad John and Mike Mondo (DARK)

(2) Tough Enough’s John Hennigan defeated Seven (w/Synn) by DQ thanks to Synn. Post match saw Travis Bane and Seven double team John as Matt Capotelli made the save.

Jim Cornette conducted an interview segment starting out with Mark Mangus discussing the fact that he believes he should be Number One contender for Johnny Jeter’s OVW Heavyweight Belt. Rob Conway came out to disagree as well as Nick Dinsmore and Matt Morgan. The originally scheduled Main Event for the night was to be a tag match teaming Morgan and Dinsmore against Conway and Magnus. Jim Cornette then decided to put the four into two separate matches with the winners facing each other next week to determine number one contendership. Cornette announced that Nick Dinsmore would take on Rob Conway after the commercial break and that Mark Magnus would face Matt Morgan later on in the show. “Don’t you dare go away!” – Jim Cornette.

(3) Nick Dinsmore defeated Rob Conway

(4) Seth Skyfire defeated Mark Bell (DARK)

Jim Cornette announced to the audience that footage from the infamous Bob Holly-Matt Capotelli incident that created some discussion on the internet and elsewhere was just recapped for the Television audience and then went on to introduce “Hardcore” Holly to the ring. Jim Cornette that he was going to give Holly the opportunity to defend his actions regarding the incident since no one has heard his side of the story.

Holly basically said that he saw some potential in Matt during the filming of Tough Enough 3 and decided to find out if he had what it takes, and see just how tough he is. Jim Cornette jumped to Matt’s defense acknowledging that the match was merely a practice match and not an all out brawl. Cornette told Holly that it didn’t take much to blatantly blind side someone. Holly told Cornette that he was trying to teach Matt a valuable lesson, that being that in this world you must be prepared for anything.

Matt Capotelli made his way to the ring after a few other said words and really wanted a physical altercation from the looks of things. OVW Amateurs Mack Johnson and Seth Skyfire had to restrain Matt who was obviously very upset. Matt stated that it is cowardly to blindside someone and wanted to fight him right then and there.

Unfortunately, or perhaps thankfully for Matt, Holly stated that he would not fight him this week, but instead wait for next week, so Matt could think about the beating he was going to receive. Holly stated that what he will do to Matt won’t be considered murder, but suicide on Matt’s behalf for stepping into the ring with Holly. The cameras cut to a commercial break as Holly continued to taunt the restrained Tough Enough 3 winner as he made his way to the locker room.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Ohio Valley Wrestling TV Review (9-6-2013): Developmental show with John Cena, Matt Morgan, Jim Cornette, Victoria

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: OVW owner Matt Jones on saying “wrestling dorks don’t spend money” on the “Wrestlers” series on Netflix, expanding the promotion