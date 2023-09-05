10 YRS AGO – WWE Ohio Valley Wrestling TV Review (9-6-2013): Developmental show with John Cena, Matt Morgan, Jim Cornette, Victoria

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published on PWTorch.com ten years ago this week…

OVW TV review

September 6, 2003

Taped Wednesday, September 3 at David Arena

By Les Johns, Torch Contributor

The show started off with announcers Jim Cornette and Dean Hill in the ring running down the card for the night (The First Anniversary of the Davis Arena) while the camera panned the audience, which seemed to make the Davis Arena look larger than it actually is. Cornette then invited Nick Dinsmore to the ring and they discussed the back sprain that Dinsmore is recovering from. Dinsmore told the crowd that he will be on the shelf for just a couple more weeks.

Jim Cornette then invited OVW owner Danny Davis to the ring, who Cornette claimed usually leaves “the on camera work to the young talent.” Cornette further stated that Davis has trained “more current pro wrestlers than anyone on the planet.” Nick Dinsmore then presented a trophy (which was falling apart!) to Davis for thanks for all of his hard work and dedication.

Taped interview from Brock Lesnar thanking Davis and OVW for the help and experience.

(1) Adrenaline (w/Nova) defeated Disciples of Synn (w/Synn) for the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles when Cade pinned Seven with a schoolboy rollup.

Cade & Tolin played Rock, Paper, and Scissors to see who would start for Adrenaline. Adrenaline started off fast with several double team moves on Seven, including a double hiptoss, a superkick/legsweep combo, and a drop toehold/legdrop combo. D.O.S. took over when Seven made a blind tag and Bane nailed a Big Boot on Tank.

D.O.S. delivered a vicious double clothesline in the corner. Seven then nailed a nice inverted stunner on Tank. D.O.S. went for their finisher, “Retribution,” but it was reversed by Tolin with a dropkick in a very awkward looking spot. Tank made a hot tag to Chris Cade and it broke down into a 4 person brawl.

Synn and Nova were handcuffed at ringside as part of the match stipulations. Synn maced Nova and tried to hand the mace off to Seven, who was leaning out of the ring. Unable to reach the mace from Synn, Seven was caught in the schoolboy rollup by Cade for the quick one, two, three. This was a decent match with a few nice spots, and NO near falls. The finish kinda came from nowhere.

Jim Cornette in ring interview with Bolin Services. John Cena came out to a huge pop from the Davis Arena crowd. Cena performed a pretty entertaining rap against former manager Kenny Bolin. Bolin “tried” to retaliate with his own rap, but was attacked by Cena to the crowd’s delight. Big Bad John ran in and nailed Cena from behind.

Just as Big Bad John was about to powerbomb Cena, Matt Morgan ran into the ring with a chair, sending Bolin Services scurrying. During an interview segment that followed this altercation, John Cena announced himself as the special referee for the Matt Morgan vs. Big Bad John match slated for the main event of the show.

Special statement from Jim Ross: Ross offered his congratulations to OVW and its fans for the One Year Anniversary of the Davis Arena. He claimed to be looking forward to many more successful years working with OVW. He spoke about delegating more duties to John Laurenitis, who he referred to as the “contact person,” for the WWE. He claimed that although Laurenitis can be “abrasive and overzealous at time, everything will smooth out eventually.”

(2) Johnny Jeter & Rico & Victoria defeated Rob Conway & Mark Magnus & Nikita by pinfall.

It is difficult for this fan to see a group called “Revolution” in OVW without Doug Basham, almost like the Horsemen without Ric Flair! Nice six-way action here with good crowd involvement. Cornette put over that Jeter is the youngest OVW Champion (21) in history. Victoria nailed Nikita with the Widow’s Peak, but the 3 count was broken up by Conway. Conway later applied the “Ego Trip” on Rico, but Rico kicked out at the 2 count. Conway missed a top rope elbow drop, before being nailed by Rico with a belly-to-belly suplex and the Lionsault by Jeter for the 3 count.

(3) Matt Morgan fought Big Bad John to a no-decision due to outside interference.

Morgan controlled the action early, by throwing John over the top rope (Cena was tying his shoes and missed the possible disqualifying move), thrusting him into the announcers table and plunking him with a weak chair shot. Once back in the ring, Morgan hit John with a Big Boot, and a high launching Leg Drop for a two count.

Big Bad John controlled the middle part of the match, mostly working over the left shoulder and arm. When Morgan gained control, he nailed John with a dropkick, a side slam and then a chokeslam. As Cena starts to make the count, Kenny Bolin pulled him out of the ring. Cena clobbered Bolin right before Mike Mondo threw powder in his eyes. Morgan quickly dispatched Mondo with a powerbomb, but was promptly attacked by Hugh Morrus. Cena soon cleared his vision and he and Morgan cleared the ring as the show went off the air.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (9-2-2013): Hunter and Steph bring Big Show to tears, Fandango vs. Miz, Cody vs. Orton, plus Ziggler, Ryback, Brie Bella, 3MB, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Sanada, Jake Something, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards, Crazzy Steve vs. Mike Bailey, Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Sabin, Knockouts battle royal