WWE touts record-setting Payback statistics in various categories – gate, merchandise, attendance, social views – including most watched video clip

WWE announced today via press release that Payback last Saturday night was “the most-watched and highest-grossing Payback in company history” and “set new records for viewership, gate and merchandise.”
Key stats listed:
- Viewership of Payback was up 36 percent versus the previous record set in 2016
- Attendance of 12,468 was the largest gate ever for any Payback, up 13 percent versus the prior record set in Chicago in 2016
- Payback also became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Pittsburgh.
- Merchandise sales were up 182 percent versus the previous record set in 2017, setting a new Payback record. They touted their retail partner, Fanatics.
- A combined 146 million social views set a new record, up 44 percent from the previous record set in 2020. The most-viewed moment across social platforms was Cody Rhodes announcing Jey Uso would be joining the Monday Night Raw roster which generated more than seven million social views across all platforms in one day.
