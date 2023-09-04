10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (9-2-2013): Hunter and Steph bring Big Show to tears, Fandango vs. Miz, Cody vs. Orton, plus Ziggler, Ryback, Brie Bella, 3MB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published on PWTorch.com ten years ago this week…

WWE Raw TV Results

September 2, 2013 – Episode #1,057

Live in Des Moines, Iowa

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

[HOUR ONE]

This week’s WWE Raw opened with on-air COO Triple H’s music playing. Hunter was already in the ring soaking up boos and applause. Ringside, The Shield was standing by guarding the ring. Hunter opened his speech by introducing The Face of WWE and the WWE champion, “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Pause, then Orton’s music played to bring out the WWE champion with the title belt slung over his shoulder. On commentary, Michael Cole said it’s a Happy Labor Day for Orton, but not so much for Daniel Bryan. Cole said they are live in Des Moines and the talk over the past seven days in the locker room has been what one Superstar said in the locker room is the Reign of Terror. Cole said this Superstar wished to remain anonymous.

Once Orton hit the ring, Hunter backed away to give Orton the spotlight. Orton began his speech that being the Face of WWE, protecting this company is his number one priority. So, if you disrespect him, you disrespect all of WWE. “And you need to be dealt with,” Orton said. The crowd responded with “No!” chants. Orton paused, sighed, and continued with a Daniel Bryan name-drop. “Yes!” chants in response.

Orton said that last week on Raw, Bryan defaced his personal property, which drew cheers. Orton said it was an Escalade that Hunter personally gave him, so he had no choice but to deface Daniel Bryan. WWE cut to a replay from the end of Friday’s Smackdown when Orton punched out Bryan before Shield delivered a triple powerbomb. Orton then went NWO by spray-painting “No!” on Bryan’s chest.

Back live, Orton said he’s going to play Bryan’s Yes/No game. Should Bryan face him at Night of Champions for the WWE Title? Yes! from the crowd. No! from Orton. Does Bryan even have the slightest chance of defeating him at Night of Champions? Yes! from the crowd. No! from Orton. Will Bryan ever amount to anything here in WWE? Yes! from the crowd. Or, should Bryan give up his chance to fight for the title at the PPV? No! from the crowd. Loud Yes! from Orton.

Hunter took the mic next. He said that as the COO of WWE, he has a few different responsibilities. One is that WWE puts out the best product each and every week. He said that’s what the audience deserves, right? Hunter said his other job is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Superstars and Divas. Lately, he’s been worried about the health and wellfare of Bryan, whose ego keeps getting him into bad situations. Hunter said the crowd is not helping is because he looks around here and he sees them standing up, throwing their arms in the air, and chanting, “Yes!” The crowd did accordingly. “And that is a problem,” Hunter said. “Because you are causing Daniel Bryan to confuse popularity with what is best for business.”

An example. Hunter went back to a few years ago when there was a wrestler named Doink the Clown. Hunter said Doink was wildly popular and everyone loved him, but there is a big reason why he was never WWE champion. Because it would have been bad for business. Hunter said he can come up with other goals for Bryan like if he were to bring back the Cruiserweight Title or European Title because those are good, little goals.

Daniel Bryan’s music interrupted to bring out Bryan on-stage. JBL said there’s the next CW champion, causing Lawler to say, “Come on.” On-stage, Bryan said he is thrilled to be compared to Doink the Clown. But, he’s not sure there was a loud Doink chant in 1992 and, quite honestly, the only clowns he sees are the two standing in the ring right now.

Bryan said he understands that Hunter wants him to give up his title shot, just like the time when Hunter gave up being a man when he cut his hair, put on a suit, and became a corporate sell-out. Same with Orton, who just gave up being in the title picture until someone handed it to him. So, should he give up his title shot against Orton? The crowd responded with No! chants. Bryan then posed the question of whether Orton is more masculine than Stephanie McMahon. No! Bryan shouted.

Orton entered Angry Mode that Bryan must not be getting the message with his constant beat downs. Bryan responded that he was told he couldn’t get past the independents, he couldn’t get to WWE, and he couldn’t get to the top of WWE. Bryan said all those things they told him he couldn’t do made him the man he is. “I love to fight,” Bryan said. “And you will never understand it. Because you were given everything!” Bryan said he knows he can beat Orton for the title. “And, Randy, deep down, you know it, and so do you, Hunter,” Bryan said. Otherwise, Hunter would just let them <i>wrestle</i> one-on-one.

[Q2] Bryan said Orton may have the genetics of a champion, but he doesn’t have the heart of a champion. He continued that Bryan might walk around like a big dog, but he’s nothing more than Hunter’s — Hunter interrupted and called Bryan short, angry, and a troll. Hunter said Bryan shouldn’t be angry at them, but one man. This man is 7-foot-tall and 500 pounds, has an iron-clad contract, and stands by with a single tear while Bryan gets beat week after week. Hunter said he’s going to let Bryan take out his anger tonight because in tonight’s main event, it will be Daniel Bryan one-on-one with Big Show. Hunter’s music played as Bryan stood dumbfounded on-stage. Bryan then collected himself and sold determination as Hunter and Orton stood tall in the ring.

Raw last Monday: Paul Heyman whipped and pummeled C.M. Punk. Tonight, Punk speaks.

[Commercial Break at 8:17]

Back on Raw, Hunter and Orton were giggling about what happened in the opening segment as they walked down the hallway. Hunter said Big Show is probably off in the corner crying somewhere. They stopped when Cody Rhodes walked by, continuing Rhodes’s streak of appearing in the segment following the show-opening promo. Rhodes shook hands with Hunter, then small-talk turned into Rhodes trying to cut to the issue at-hand, which is Orton should want to defend the WWE Title against Bryan. It’s what’s best for business, after all. Hunter smirked and said he decides what’s best for business.

Hunter continued that Cody’s judgment is probably clouded since he’s planning for a wedding. (Where did that come from for Cody’s character?) Orton and Hunter noted they didn’t get invitations, but he did give Cody a little gift. A match against Orton. Cody said that’s a great opportunity, to which Hunter dumped a bucket of water on by noting that if Cody doesn’t win, he’s probably not here much longer. Cody sold concern over his job being on the line.

In-ring: Fandango’s music played to bring out Summer Rae, who led out Fandango for the opening match. The Miz was then introduced as Fandango’s opponent.

1 — FANDANGO (w/Summer Rae) vs. THE MIZ

Miz took Fandango to the outside early on and put a beating on him. Summer Rae tried to provide a distraction, but Miz pulled a Chris Jericho by doing a dance number with Summer, surprising her. Back in the ring, Miz continued to work on Fandango. Miz did a thing where he stomped the mat a few times to get the crowd behind him before bouncing off the ropes to big-boot Fandango in the face. Raw cut to break with Miz in control.

[Commercial Break at 8:28]

[Q3} Back from break, Fandango was in control of the action. Cole said they weren’t even sure if this match was going to continue on the other side of the break because Fandango suffered a nose injury. Cole said that WWE’s ringside doctor put a stop to the bleeding during the break and the match continued. JBL said this shows how tough Fandango is. Miz came back with sort of a toss from the second rope that looked like a Dragon Screw legwhip attempt. Miz couldn’t follow up with a figure-four leglock, then Fandango smashed Miz in the corner. But, Fandango sold a leg injury in the process. He tried following up, but Miz seized the “injury” and applied a figure-four for the submission win.

WINNER: Miz via submission at 8:12.

Up Next: A review of Paul Heyman beating down C.M. Punk last week.

On the way to break, WWE ran a spot for the next episode of Total Divas, including JoJo talking about “getting a push.”

[Commercial Break at 8:35]

Locker Room: Daniel Bryan was shown warming up for his main event match tonight. Booker T, who doesn’t have an actual WWE position in the storylines, then walked in and said he needs to talk to him. Bryan blew him off initially, but Booker said it’s serious. He told Bryan that raging against the McMahons is not in his best interest. He said Bryan can have a great career here in WWE and make a ton of money. Booker suggested Bryan give up his title shot. “Tell me you didn’t just say that,” Bryan responded. He said this isn’t about money or the title, but his own life. Booker told Bryan that he could get injured to the point of ending his career, ramifications going beyond this arena. Booker said he’s behind Bryan, but Bryan shook his head and walked off.

Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL were shown on-camera reacting to Booker’s comments, then Cole transitioned to a replay of last week’s Punk-Heyman events when Curt Axel lost to Punk, Punk got his hands on Heyman, Axel took out Punk from behind, and Heyman unleashed a beating on a handcuffed Punk.

Back live in the arena, Dolph Ziggler’s music played to bring out Ziggler for singles action. Cole noted that on the App moments ago, Raw GM Brad Maddox booked Ziggler in a match tonight. Against an unknown opponent. JBL decided it was a good idea to quip that he bets it’s not Doink the Clown (who died earlier this year). Ziggler posed in the ring leading to break.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:45]

Back live, Ziggler was preparing to find out his opponent is tonight. Suddenly, U.S. champion Dean Ambrose jumped into the ring and jumped Ziggler from behind. Ambrose beat down Ziggler as the referee tried to get Ambrose to back off. Cole noted the bell hasn’t sounded yet, so this issn’t a match-up. As Ziggler hung in the turnbuckles, Ambrose whispered in Ziggler’s ear to respect the business.

Suddenly, Ryback’s music played to bring out a cocky Ryback strutting down to the ring in a black and white singlet. Ryback sang his music as the ref checked on Ziggler, who sold being injured. As Ryback received some of the loudest “Goldberg” chants in a while, Ziggler held himself up by the turnbuckle as ref John Cone continued to check on Ziggler. Ziggler demanded the ref call for the bell, but Cone sold not being sure about it. Ziggler called for the bell one more time, so the ref obliged to begin the match.

2 — DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. RYBACK

Ryback quickly picked apart Ziggler, who sold immense pain. “Is that what you want?” Ryback taunted Ziggler. The vocal males responded with a “You Can’t Wrestle” chant toward Ryback, who ignored the crowd before chucking Ziggler head-first into the top turnbuckle. Ryback said this is over, then Ryback warmed up the meathook clothesline, but Ziggler snapped to attention and snapped off a dropkick.

Ziggler fought back with hard corner punches, but Ryback shoved him off into the ropes and delivered a big knockdown clothesline. Ryback declared this over before hoisting Ziggler into the air for Shell Shock. It was good for the win as Cole groaned that this wasn’t even a one-on-one fight for Ziggler.

WINNER: Ryback at 3:07.

Executive Office: Stephanie McMahon was shown playing with Triple H’s jacket, then Brad Maddox walked in and said there’s a situation with Big Show. Maddox said he’s refusing to fight Daniel Bryan tonight. Stephanie said she’ll handle this. But, not in private, rather, in public. “That’s how I roll,” Stephanie said with a smirk. Hunter returned her smirk and Stephanie walked off.

Vignette: Los Matadores are coming soon.

[Commercial Break at 8:56]

[HOUR TWO]

Raw returned one minute before the top of the hour with Stephanie McMahon’s music playing to a mild reaction. Stephanie walked out to the ring in her power suit before beginning her speech.

[Q5 — second hour] Stephanie said she would like to welcome out someone who helped teach her a lot of life lessons along the way growing up in the business. Her friend, her giant, The Big Show. Out came Show dressed to wrestle as Stephanie smiled, so proud of her giant friend.

Once Show entered the ring, they hugged. Lawler said Stephanie is about to kill Show with kindness. Stephanie said she heard that Show doesn’t want to face Daniel Bryan tonight. So, she would like to explain to Show what the price is for not doing what he wants to do. Stephanie said she’s a 12-year-old girl who Show helped out back in the day. Stephanie said they know that Show is flat-out broke, has made some investments, and he has nothing right now. Stephanie said there are public records on this.

As for the iron-clad contract, Stephanie said as long as Show doesn’t perform, then he is in breach of the contract. Stephanie then brought up Show’s longevity and not having much time left in WWE. Steph asked what he’s going to do – be the world’s largest gas attendant? A generation of kids just asked “what’s a gas attendant?” Stephanie said Show wants to give all of this up just because he won’t wrestle one match.

Stephanie then went there that giants don’t live as long as most people. “It’s about your family, Show!” she said as Show sold tears. Stephanie told Show to perform his duties and face Daniel Bryan tonight. Steph said she knows that Show is hurting, but the only person hurting more than him right now is her. Steph went for the big hug, then left Show alone in the ring. After Stephanie left the ring, Show remained standing in the ring contemplating her words and fighting back tears.

[Commercial Break at 9:05]

Coming back from break, Edge’s music played for a video package. Edge is back on Raw next week for WWE’s counter to Week 1 of Monday Night Football.

Backstage: Big Show was so angry about being on the App that he destroyed the backstage area. Show, embarrassed and frustrated by Stephanie, stomped off with tears in his eyes.

Announcers: Cole and Co. said it’s okay to be on the App. Cole then fed to a moving graphic aimed at eight-year-olds on how to install the App.

In-ring: 3MB was on the way to the ring while Cole was still explaining the App installation process. Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal were introduced for the next match, then Prime Time Players’s music played to bring out Titus O’Neil and Darren Young. WWE tried to find some fans in the crowd doing the Millions of Dollars Dance as the Players entered the ring.

3 — 3MB (HEATH SLATER & JINDER MAHAL w/Drew McIntyre) vs. PRIME TIME PLAYERS (TITUS O’NEIL & DARREN YOUNG)

Slater mocked Young’s barking early on, so Titus took it out on him with corner stomps set to the tune of his referee whistle. Meanwhile, Cole revisited Big Show’s “iron-clad contract,” which Cole said they learned isn’t so iron-clad. JBL took aim at John Laurinaitis, who signed Show to the deal two years ago in the storylines, saying he can’t do anything right.

[Q6] 3MB controlled the action on D-Young as Titus looked for a tag. After Cole noted they’re in Canada next week, Lawler said they really have to remind him of what happened one year ago in Canada when he had a heart attack. In the ring, D-Young fought back and tagged in Titus, who rocked Mahal with power offense. Titus delivered an overhead slam, then shook the ropes and did his dog bark. Titus followed with a standing kick that resulted in a two count when Slater broke up the pin.

Chaos. The action broke down, then Mahal knocked Young to the outside. But, Mahal turned around and ate Clash of the Titus. It was good for the pin and the win. Afterward, the Players did their Millions of Dollars dance as some crowd members joined in.

WINNERS: Players at 5:28.

Still to come: Cody Rhodes in a fight for his career against Randy Orton. The graphic read: “Cody Rhodes’s Career in Jeopardy.” As Raw cut to break, JBL shouted, “Just days before his wedding!”

[Commercial Break at 9:19]

GM Office: Brad Maddox was on the phone. Paul Heyman then snuck in and told Brad to call the person back. Brad obliged, then Heyman got right in Brad’s face and said he’s not doing too well today because of Brad. Brad said he doesn’t understand. Heyman said Brad put his fate in the hands of the WWE Universe last week, which is not a good thing. Now, he’s put him in a situation at Night of Champions where it’s practically guaranteed that Punk will get his hands on him. Heyman asked Brad if that’s what’s best for business.

Suddenly, Triple H barged in and patted Paul on the back a few times. Hunter said that sounded like his cue. He said he approved that match at Night of Champions. Heyman blurted something out, then calmed down and asked why Hunter did that. Hunter said he might think it’s because of their past, but he was amazed at how he weaseled himself out of so many situations in the past. Hunter said he put him in a situation where he can’t weasel out of this this time and he looks forward to seeing Punk giving him a beating, which popped the crowd. Hunter said Heyman might be able to get out of this situation, though, which would be mazal tov for him. But, either way, he wins. Hunter said that’s what’s best for business. Hunter smirked and walked off, leaving Heyman to stare off into the distance.

[ JC’s Reax: Punk-Heyman was fine existing on its own in a separate world from the McMahons/Triple H business. Now it’s mixed in with the messy over-arching program of Authority Figures vs. The Roster, apparently to make it seem like Hunter isn’t “that bad of a guy” for backing Punk against Heyman. ]

Wyatts Vignette: Bray Wyatt told the story of Icarus getting too close to the sun. In WWE, that’s Kane. Wyatt said he made his own bed and now he burns in it. On commentary, Lawler described Bray as the “minister of sinister.” As opposed to the “Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell?

In-ring: Cody Rhodes was introduced for the next match, with his career on the line. Rhodes entered the ring and crouched down contemplating the significance of the match.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 9:30]

Back live, the announcers sold concern over Rhodes’s situation tonight. As Rhodes continued to stoop down in the ring, Randy Orton’s music played to bring out Orton. Cole said this isn’t right just days before Rhodes’s wedding. As Orton slowly walked to the ring, Cole enthusiastically said the locker room is behind Rhodes.

4 — WWE champion RANDY ORTON vs. CODY RHODES — non-title match

As the bell sounded, JBL claimed Rhodes has always been jealous of Orton. JBL added that former Legacy member Ted DiBiase just left the company and Rhodes could be next. Cole then cut a promo on JBL for defending Hunter, saying he’s as loyal to WWE as anyone else, but some of these things have become ridiculous. In the ring, Orton dominated early on before chucking Rhodes out of the ring. Rhodes came back with a right hand strike, then rolled Orton into the ring.

In the ring, Rhodes snapped off a dropkick for a two count. Orton then took control as Cole discussed Rhodes’s history in this business and Hunter’s abuse of power putting Rhodes’s career on the line. JBL responded that pressure can make diamonds and he’s sure Hunter will be proud of him if he pulls out this victory. Rhodes had Ten Punches in the corner, but Orton cut him off and sent Rhodes flying to the outside. Rhodes sold on the outside and one fan on the front row shouted, “CODY!” over and over leading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

Back from break, Cody’s career ended on the App. Nevermind, Cody was battling for his career on the outside. Cody chucked Orton back into the ring, then Orton rolled back to the floor, where the battle continued. The same fan chanted, “NO!” over and over before Orton dropped Rhodes across the guardrail. Orton savored control of the match before taking his former Legacymate by the hair and punching him in the head.

Back in the ring, Orton worked on Rhodes as the crowd seemed to be distracted by something happening off-camera. “Whoos!” broke out as WWE cut to a backstage shot of various babyfaces watching the match. And, there was Fandango, a heel, trying to hide behind Tons of Funk. A random “Randy Savage” chant broke out in the crowd as Orton continued to work a headlock.

[Q8] Rhodes came back with a clothesline at 10:00 to re-engage the crowd. Rhodes delivered a punch to the mouth before climbing to the outside and delivering a springboard dropkick for a close two count. Another close nearfall for Rhodes as Cole encouraged Cody to stay focused. The crowd chanted Cody’s name as Rhodes contemplated his next move.

From the top rope, Cody went for a moonsault, but Orton side-stepped and Rhodes ate the mat. But, Cody escaped a pin attempt. Orton then swung Rhodes to the middle rope and delivered his trademark DDT. Cole said that might be all for Orton, who then went to That Place firing up the crowd, almost in a mocking way. Orton then dropped down to the mat to tease the RKO, but Cody snapped his neck into Cross Rhodes. Cody covered as the crowd popped huge, but Orton kicked out just before three.

At 13:00, Cody tried to follow up, but Orton snapped his neck across the top rope. Orton then ran into a back elbow smash and Cody tried to roll up Orton, but Orton escaped again. Cody went for the Disaster Kick, but Cody sold injuring his knee. Orton followed with a kick to the knee, then he dropped Cody with an RKO center-ring. “Come on, Cody, kick out!” Cole shouted, but Orton scored a three count for the win.

WINNER: Orton at 13:45. Fantastic TV match with a great story in-play of Cody’s career on the line and the crowd buying into the false finishes. The “human interest” element of Cody’s character suddenly being engaged came out of nowhere, but it aided this match.

Post-match: The announcers sat quietly before Lawler solemnly said that days before Cody’s wedding, his career might be over. WWE replayed the high points of the match before returning to a live shot of Orton confidently walking out of the ring with possession of the WWE Title belt. Orton turned around and stood tall on-stage as Rhodes collected himself in the ring. Hunter then walked out on-stage and patted Orton on the gut.

Hunter, with a mic in his hand, sarcastically asked the crowd to give it up for Cody Rhodes. Hunter said he has to admit that Rhodes went all in and fought like his life was on the line. “Man, you fought with heart,” Hunter said. He said he respects Cody from the bottom of his heart. But, this is a business. And in business, he needs winners, which is why he can’t let his personal feelings cloud his judgment. Hunter paused, collected himself, took a breath, and said that, “Cody, with deep regret, I have to tell you that you’re fired.” Hunter walked off.

In the ring, Cody sold dejection mixed with sadness. JBL said even he feels sorry for Cody. Lawler asked what Cody does now. Rhodes then slipped out of the ring, selling the effects of his knee injury. Cody hobbled away as the crowd sold unsure how to react, wondering if there was a swerve or something else coming. The vocal males eventually picked up a “Cody Rhodes” chant as Cody slowly walked up the entrance ramp, selling being in a daze and confused. Cody clenched his jaw and tried to walk up the ramp as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:54]

[HOUR THREE]

Back live on Raw, the announcers reacted to Cody Rhodes losing his job after losing to Randy Orton. Cole asked if it’s a gross abuse of power from Triple H. JBL replied that it’s business.

After a pause, Cult of Personality played to bring out C.M. Punk. Punk slowly walked to the ring holding a kendo stick like a baseball bat. On commentary, Cole plugged Punk vs. Heyman & Axel in an elimination match at Night of Champions. Cole said if Punk beats Axel first, he is guaranteed to get his hands on Heyman.

[Q9 — third hour] In the ring, Punk said he’s done talking and he doesn’t want to wrestle tonight. “I want to fight!” he shouted. “I want to fight Paul Heyman!” he added. Punk said he would even fight Curtis Axel again to get Heyman. But, they won’t show right now. And that’s okay because he gets them in 13 days. Punk said it’s going to be a Biblical ass-beating at Night of Champions.

Punk directed the next portion of his speech to the fans on the front row, in the cheap shots, or watching at home. Or, his friends and family in Chicago, the people who bought his t-shirt tonight, or the kids who made a sign supporting him. Pause for a “C-M-Punk” chant. Punk said in 13 days, he guarantees getting past Curtis Axel and then he guarantees he’s going to get his hands on Paul Heyman. Punk said if you order Night of Champions on PPV, you will see a side of Punk you’ve never seen before. It might not be a side you like, but there’s a lot of people out there who are going to be very uncomfortable with what he does to Heyman at Night of Champions.

Punk said that last week, Heyman broke his heart. “At Night of Champions, I’m going to break his face,” Punk said. “I promise.” Punk then clutched the kendo stick like a baseball bat and prepared to swing for the fences. As Cult of Personality played, Punk thought longingly about the PPV in two weeks.

Video Package: As Punk continued to stand in the ring, Cole transitioned to a look at what happened last week on Raw when Heyman beat down a handcuffed Punk.

Back live, Punk was still in the ring clutching his kendo stick, preparing to give Heyman a beating at Night of Champions.

Still to come: Bryan vs. Big Show.

[Commercial Break at 10:08]

Locker Room: Daniel Bryan was shown warming up some more. Big Show then walked in. Show said he doesn’t want any part of this fight tonight, but he’s under a lot of pressure. Bryan said he doesn’t care, as he does what he has to do no matter what obstacles are thrown in his way. Show hyperventilated as he discussed what happened to Cody Rhodes earlier, noting this is getting real around here. Show said he’s in a no-win situation tonight, which Bryan agreed with. Bryan vowed to beat Show tonight, just like he did for his first World Title.

Suddenly, WWE cut to a WWE Rewind video. This was from A.J.’s “Total Divas promo” last week on Raw.

[Q10]

5 — NATALYA vs. BRIE BELLA vs. NAOMI — #1 contender match to Divas Title

Back in the ring, the three Divas were assembled in the ring. Before the bell sounded, Divas champion A.J. Lee interrupted and skipped down to ringside to sit next to JBL on commentary. As the match started, Cole noted that the winner will receive a future Divas Title shot. Date TBA, apparently. Suddenly, A.J. jumped into the ring to attack the #1 contenders. They eventually ganged up on A.J. and left her in pain in the ring as the bell sounded, throwing out the match. Cole noted A.J. still doesn’t have an opponent, which she made sure of.

WINNER: No Contest at 2:15.

[Commercial Break at 10:18]

Vignette: Los Matadores are returning from the 15th Century.

In-ring: Damien Sandow was standing by. After a shot of Sandow’s World Title MITB contract, Cole plugged Survivor Series in Boston in November. Justin Roberts then welcomed out Ricardo Rodriguez to present Rob Van Dam. Cole noted Van Dam is the #1 contender to the World Title as RVD walked right by Ricardo with eyes set on the ring.

6 — ROB VAN DAM (w/Ricardo Rodriguez) vs. DAMIEN SANDOW

As the bell sounded, Cole noted Sandow is very happy that Rhodes is gone from WWE. Sandow and RVD traded control as Cole checked JBL on his Advocacy and Argument. Suddenly, Alberto Del Rio’s music played to bring out the World champion dressed in a suit. RVD took his eyes off Sandow, allowing Sandow to push RVD out of the ring from behind. RVD sold pain on the floor as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:27]

[Q11] Back from break, the crowd was trying to rally behind RVD, who was in trouble in the ring. RVD tried to fight back, but Sandow reset with a reverse chinlock. RVD escaped, then back-kicked Sandow in the face. RVD tried to follow with kicks, but Sandow answered with a side Russian Legsweep for a nearfall. Sandow followed with a charging leg smash as RVD was draped across the middle rope for another nearfall.

Sandow retained control as the announcers continued to discuss Cody Rhodes’s “firing.” RVD came back with rapid-fire kicks as Del Rio sold concern standing on the entrance stage. RVD wanted a Five-Star Frogsplash, but Sandow yanked him down and rolled him up for a close two count. RVD tried again, and this time he connected with the Five-Star. RVD covered and it was good for the win as Del Rio sold concern on the stage.

WINNER: RVD at 10:08. Fine set-up making it seem like RVD has a chance to win the World Title from Del Rio at Night of Champions.

Still to come: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Show.

[Commercial Break at 10:36]

During the Break: Stephanie McMahon listened to Natalya, Brie Bella, and Naomi complaining about A.J. Lee. So, it will be a four-way match for the Divas Title at Night of Champions. Steph asked them to leave her office now.

Announcers: Cole and Co. re-visited events supporting the conclusion that Triple H is “drunk with power.” This led to a video package highlighting Cody Rhodes nearly defeating Randy Orton before injuring his knee and Orton took advantage with an RKO to end Rhodes’s career.

Backstage: Cody, now dressed, was shown being escorted out of the building by security. Josh Mathews suddenly entered the shot and asked Cody for his parting words. Cody said he gets it that Orton beat him, but it was that “damn stipulation.” He said he shouldn’t be surprised because for over two decades, the McMahons have hated the Rhodes Family. Cody said his father lit Florida on fire, then the McMahons put him in polka-dots and made him dance. Then, WWE put his brother, “The Natural,” in gold paint and he’s never been the same since. Cody snapped that he has a wife to provide for now. Josh asked Cody if he’s talked to his fiancee since being “fired.” Cody clenched his jaw, collected himself, and stomped out of the building. A security guard closed the door behind Cody.

[ JC’s Reax: This is a chance for a big character-defining move for Rhodes if he shows up in a few weeks in street clothes and jumps Triple H from behind before being escorted away by security, setting up an anti-authority program for Rhodes making Hunter feel uncomfortable because Hunter will never know when Rhodes will come after him again, until Cody forces Hunter to re-sign him. ]

On-stage: The Roster was assembled on-stage for the main event.

[Q12] [Commercial Break at 10:45]

Next Week: Edge is back on Raw.

Back live, the roster was assembled on-stage. Daniel Bryan’s music then played to bring out Bryan, who walked through the roster and led the crowd in “Yes!” chants. Big Show’s music then played to bring out Show, who walked out and stand in-between the roster, including Zack Ryder, who got some TV time. As Show entered the ring, WWE replayed events from Friday’s Smackdown when Show was forced to watch babyfaces take beatings.

7 — DANIEL BRYAN vs. BIG SHOW

After the bell sounded, Show said he doesn’t want to do this. Bryan ran at Show and tried to get him to fight, but Show pushed him aside. Show said he doesn’t want to have to do this. Bryan again charged Show and attacked him, but Show pushed him out of the ring. Show talked to Bryan not to be prideful. Instead, Bryan charged the ring and dropkicked Show’s knee to cut him down to size. Bryan delivered rapid-fire kicks before covering Show for a one count.

Bryan tried to follow with corner splashes, but Show had enough and began taking apart Bryan. “See what you made me do now!” Show shouted. “I don’t wanna hurt you. It’s not my idea.” As the roster watched on-stage, Big Show paced the ring, unhappy with this situation. Bryan then got up and kicked Show, but Show kicked him back down. Show again noted he doesn’t want to do this, but Bryan suddenly kicked him down again. Bryan delivered kicks to the chest, then a leaning DDT for a two count.

Bryan couldn’t follow up, though, and Show destroyed him with a spear. Show then cocked his hand for a KO Punch, but thought better of it. Suddenly, Triple H’s music played. The Shield came out in front of Hunter, who told Show to get back in the ring. Show refused to get in the ring, though, so Shield attacked Bryan, causing the match to be thrown out.

WINNER: Bryan via DQ at 5:52.

Post-match: Hunter told Big Show to watch. Shield then gave Bryan a triple powerbomb as Show cried in the corner. Hunter called Show “Paul” to make it “real,” then Hunter whispered at Show to move to the other corner. Hunter screamed in Big Show’s face to think of his family, then told Show to make a fist and Knock Out Daniel Bryan. Show clenched his fist and prepared to KO Bryan, but instead he left the ring shouting at Hunter.

[Q13 — over-run] Big Show made it half-way up the ramp when Stephanie McMahon’s music played. Stephanie played nice, pleading with Show to do it. “It’s your last chance. You have to think about others,” Stephanie said. Steph guided Show back toward the ring as Show cried. Show slowly entered the ring with Stephanie trailing behind Show. Hunter then reminded Show of his instructions to make a fist and knock out Bryan.

Show made his fist, walked toward Bryan, looked at Hunter and teased knocking him out, but Stephanie stepped in front and reprimanded Show for acting out of line. Show then clutched the top rope and cried before turning around and striking Bryan with a KO Punch. Show collapsed to the middle rope, upset with himself and the developments. Hunter whispered that he did the right thing. Steph patted Show on the back, then Show slowly walked out of the ring.

In the ring, a ref checked on Bryan before Randy Orton’s music suddenly played. Orton walked out on-stage and stood tall clutching the WWE Title. Kofi Kingston had a great facial expression with his eyebrow reacting to this. As Show muttered to himself, Orton slowly walked to the ring, where Bryan remained out cold in the ring.

Orton slowly entered the ring, stalked Bryan as the crowd booed, slowly rolled over Bryan, knelt down over Bryan, put his boot on Bryan’s chest, and slowly raised the WWE Title belt in the air. Orton stood tall posing on Bryan’s chest as Raw signed off five minutes past the top of the hour with the crowd booing and the announcers silent.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The overall angle is a mess. It can be compelling at times, but, again, I’ll repeat myself here that when the top feud is Heel Authority Figure/Outside Faction vs. Entire Roster, the whole thing falls apart. Every time. Too many questions that cannot be answered or are clumsily addressed. WWE tried to explain Big Show’s “iron-clad contract” in an oxymoronic way, Hunter set up Heyman for comeuppance trying to somehow fit Punk-Heyman into the McMahons vs. Everyone feud, the roster remained emasculated on-stage, albeit without as much attention drawn to their emasculation, and Big Show was presented as a big baby whose only job skills are apparently being a wrestler one week after the Raw audience was practically begging Show to jump in the ring and save the day, putting Show in a position of strength. The only saving grace for this show was the presentation of Cody Rhodes.

