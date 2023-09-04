VIP AUDIO 9/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (8-26-2005): Comparing careers of HBK and Macho Man, could Jericho end up in TNA, HBK’s controversial promo on Raw day after Summerslam, Joe-Kenta, Mid-Atlantic Fanfest (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

August 26, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

Smackdown shifting to Fridays in two weeks

The speculation of Chris Jericho potentially heading to TNA and comparisons between the value to TNA of Jericho and seven other WWE wrestlers if they in theory were available to TNA (RVD, Chris Benoit, Jeff Hardy, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Shelton Benjamin).

Shawn Michaels’s controversial comments about Hulk Hogan on Raw this Monday

A detailed comparison of the careers of Michaels and Randy Savage and who deserves higher stature in history books

Matt Hardy jobbing to Rob Conway on Monday

The scheduling of Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi by ROH for Oct. 1 in New York

Notes from attending the Mid-Atlantic Fan Convention the prior weekend including crossing paths with a variety of big names

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

