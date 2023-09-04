News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/4 – The Fix Flashback (8-3-2016): Ibushi on NXT, Bryan’s commentary, Joe-Nakamura hype, Orton vs. Lesnar finish at Summerslam, Ziggler-Ambrose promo, Final Deletion, more (137 min.)

September 4, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 3, 2016 episodes covering these topics: Many aspects of this week’s Raw and Smackdown, with a couple in-depth discussions on the Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar finish at Summerslam, the Dolph Ziggler-Dean Ambrose promo, the latest on the CWC (Daniel Bryan’s commentary), NXT (Kota Ibushi’s debut, Samoa Joe-Shinsuke Nakamura hype), Impact (Final Deletion, EC3), ROH (Jay Lethal, Adam Cole), and analysis of UFC 201 from last Saturday including some of the post-show challenges and posturing. Then they dive into the Fix Mailbag with a range of topics A.J. Styles’ promos in WWE compared to prior, Finn Balor, Vince Russo, Roman Reigns conspiracy, WWE’s hiring philosophy, and Robbie Lawler.

