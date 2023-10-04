FREE PODCAST 10/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Cena, Cody, Heyman, and Asuka on NXT next week, Trick vs. Dirty Dom, Indi Hartwell returns to NXT, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Cena, Cody, Heyman, and Asuka on NXT next week, Trick vs. Dirty Dom, Indi Hartwell returns to NXT, Lyra as Becky’s new challenger, and more.
