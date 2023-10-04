VIP AUDIO 10/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-4-2005): Exclusive insider info on Hogan challenging Austin on Raw, why didn’t Hogan return fire at HBK after his digs after Summerslam, Warrior scares WWE at own game, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 4, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring exclusive insider info on Hulk Hogan challenging Steve Austin on Raw last night for a match, presumably at WrestleMania 22. What precisely is the status of that match taking place, what are the politics of the finish, why would Vince McMahon favor one of them over the other, what is each wrestler’s attitude about the other… Plus, why didn’t Hogan take shots back on Shawn Michaels after Michaels took digs at him after their Summerslam match?… TNA Impact’s 0.8 rating – what does it mean, is it good or bad for TNA?… Ultimate Warrior scares WWE at their own game… Plus more quick thoughts on last night’s WWE Homecoming including Matt Hardy’s future and why this situation is probably best for him…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO