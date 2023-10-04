VIP AUDIO 10/4 – The Fix Flashback (9-14-2016): Analysis of Punk’s first UFC fight, Styles’s first week as champ, potential NXT call-ups, Orton-Wyatt, Reigns getting booed, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Sept. 14, 2016 episode covering these topics:

In-depth on C.M. Punk’s fight, will he fight again and if so where, was his pay fair, how did he handle himself

Analysis of A.J. Styles’s first week as champion on Smackdown and John Cena’s return and the dynamic with Dean Ambrose, Styles’s search for a partner, Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt, Jack Swagger’s “jump,” and more.

Raw analysis including Kevin Owens dressing down Seth Rollins and what the end-goal seems to be with both Owens and Seth, Roman Reigns getting booed against Rusev, the Chris Jericho-Sami Zayn segment, and more from Raw.

Mailbag topics including more on C.M. Punk, whether Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler are being turned, Conor McGregor-WWE, Cruiserweight Division, potential NXT call-ups to Smackdown, Triple H posting pics posing with Becky Lynch on social media, should Cruiserweight name be changed, and more.

A review of UFC 203 and a look ahead to Fight Night this weekend.

