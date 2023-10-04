VIP AUDIO 10/4 – The Fix Flashback (9-14-2016): Analysis of Punk’s first UFC fight, Styles’s first week as champ, potential NXT call-ups, Orton-Wyatt, Reigns getting booed, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Sept. 14, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- In-depth on C.M. Punk’s fight, will he fight again and if so where, was his pay fair, how did he handle himself
- Analysis of A.J. Styles’s first week as champion on Smackdown and John Cena’s return and the dynamic with Dean Ambrose, Styles’s search for a partner, Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt, Jack Swagger’s “jump,” and more.
- Raw analysis including Kevin Owens dressing down Seth Rollins and what the end-goal seems to be with both Owens and Seth, Roman Reigns getting booed against Rusev, the Chris Jericho-Sami Zayn segment, and more from Raw.
- Mailbag topics including more on C.M. Punk, whether Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler are being turned, Conor McGregor-WWE, Cruiserweight Division, potential NXT call-ups to Smackdown, Triple H posting pics posing with Becky Lynch on social media, should Cruiserweight name be changed, and more.
- A review of UFC 203 and a look ahead to Fight Night this weekend.
