FREE PODCAST 10/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Adam Copeland and Christian, MJF-Jay White, Adam Cole moves furniture, on-site report, callers, emails (153 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input along with an on-site correspondent who attended in Stockton, Calif. They begin with thoughts on the Adam Copeland-Christian Cage segment including a couple suggested tweaks. Then they discuss the Adam Cole segment moving furniture at Roderick Strong’s house, the production glitch that led to the video being replayed, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs, Toni Storm, Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix, the Max Caster-MJF exchange, and more.

