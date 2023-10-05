VIP AUDIO 10/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Copeland-Christian, Omega & Jericho vs. Callis Family, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Samoa Joe vignette, Cole moves Strong’s furniture, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 4 edition of AEW’s “Grand Slam” Dynamite start to finish including a show-closing Adam Copeland-Christian Cage exchange, Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Callis Family, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Samoa Joe vignette, Adam Cole moves Strong’s furniture, WrestleDream follow-up, matches for next three AEW TV shows in the next week, and more.

