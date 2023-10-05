FREE PODCAST 10/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-4-2018) Evaluating WWE’s feuds and wrestlers and the future in context of Super Showdown line-up (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-4-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling podcast. This week they stick to a single theme – an in-depth preview of Saturday’s Super Showdown including evaluating the hype going in, match predictions, and where things go from there including Undertaker vs. Triple H, A.J. Styles vs. Samoa Joe, The Shield vs. Braun Strowman & Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, and more.

