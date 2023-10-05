AEW Dynamite Rating Report (10/4): Viewership lowest of the year and below NXT night before, demo rating lowest since June but one of cable’s highest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 800,000 viewers, down from 855,000 and 984,000 the prior two weeks. It’s the lowest viewership number of the year.

The key 18-49 demo rating held up, though, at 0.28, the same as last week, but still the lowest demo rating since June 28. Dynamite was the no. 2 show on all of cable in the key demo.

NXT the previous night drew 857,000 viewers on USA.

