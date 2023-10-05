FREE PODCAST 10/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s The Respect Issue featuring Breeze vs. Bailey, Gresham vs. Moriarty, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s The Respect Issue, a really excellent card with a tremendous main event of Mike Bailey vs. Breeze, a technical classic when Jonathan Gresham faces Lee Moriarty, Trish Adora finds her inner heel against Shoko Nakajima, plus they ponder the meaning of the Ace title in wrestling, misheard lyrics in wrestler theme songs, and much more. Then for VIP listeners, they head to the other coast for two matches from Outlaw Wrestling – Ortiz vs. Crowbar and Jacob Fatu & Lance Anoa’i against Homicide & Bull James.

