AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT (10/6): Garcia & Menard & Parker & Hager vs. Hardys & Best Friends, Statlander vs. Shida,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2023

RECORDED AT THE STOCKTON ARENA IN STOCKTON, CALIF.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone.

(1) DANIEL GARCIA & JAKE HAGER & MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER vs. THE HARDYS & BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

Taylor and Parker started things off at the start of the show. Taylor got the early upper hand before tagging in Trent. Garcia was able to make the tag as Jeff Hardy did the same. Garcia danced for Jeff, as he returned the favor. Parker tagged in again as he took it to Jeff Hardy in the corner. Garcia tagged back in to take it to Jeff before he tagged in Menard. Menard made the quick tag to Hager who continued the onslaught. Garcia tagged in quickly and took it to Jeff before Jeff fired back and tagged in Trent.

Trent and Garcia traded shots before Garcia took Trent down. Trent fired back with a few kicks to the face, then a DVD. Things broke down from there as everyone hit the ring to attack one another. The Hardys took Hager to the outside as the Hardys and Best Friends hugged in the center of the ring. Trent hit a moonsault on the outside before Hager took him out with a huge clothesline. [c]

Menard had the upper hand on Trent until Trent fired back with a clothesline. Trent Tagged in Matt who took out all opponents by himself. Matt chanted “delete” but was caught in the corner and attacked by each member of the opposing team. Things broke down from here as everyone attacked one another. Garcia was sent to the outside onto Anna Jay as Matt his Twist of Fate on Garcia. Trent hit his finish on Garcia as Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb for the win.

WINNERS: The Hardys & Best Friends in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Not a bad opener. Anything with the Hardys will get over with the live crowd, so it seems like a good choice to open the show with them.)

– Renee was backstage with Eddie Kingston. Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt interrupted and talked about the amount of times Kingston disrespected so many wrestlers. Dutt asked when Kingston would defend his title against Jarrett. Kingston said he would do so once Jarrett proved himself. Eddie left and Stokely Hathaway appeared to offer Jarrett and Dutt something we weren’t privy to. Jarrett and Dutt seemed interested. [c]

– A Danhausen promo aired which made it seem like he would be returning soon.

(2) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA VS. COLT STEVENS & LEVI SHAPIRO

Wheeler kicked things off and quickly took control. Yuta took Shapiro to the mat and nailed him with a series of shots before taking him to the mat. Claudio tagged in and quickly took Shapiro back down before hitting hammer and elbow shots. Yuta came in to assist Claudio who swung Shapiro a number of times.

Claudio tagged in Yuta who came off the top with a splash and the win.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– After the match, Renee was backstage with Garcia, Menard, Parker, Jay, and Hager. They started to argue amongst themselves until Parker told them they were family and needed to work together.

(3) JOHNNY TV vs. KOMANDER vs. LINCE DORADO vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO — ROH World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Eddie Kingston joined commentary for this match. Penta and Johnny TV started things off as Penta hit a sling blade before Johnny TV hit a leg lariat. Dorado and Komander came in to hit dual dropkicks, then followed up with stereo tope suicidas to the outside. Komander and Dorado fought inside the ring with Dorado coming out on top. Dorado went outside and found Johnny TV who took him out.

Inside the ring, Johnny TV was taken down by Penta, who hit him with a destroyer. Komander and Dorado hit the ring but Penta took him out and then hit an over the top swanton on his opponents. [c]

Johnny TV hit a powerslam on Komander who was able to get out of it in time. Johnny TV perched Komander on the middle rope. Komander fought out of it and faced off with Dorado. Dorado got the upper hand then hit a moonsault to the outside. Komander walked the ropes and dove onto his opponents to the delight of the crowd as well as Kingston on commentary. Komander hit a 450 on Dorado for the win.

WINNER: Komander in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine but why is it on an AEW show and not a Ring of Honor one? Anybody?)

– Ortiz was backstage and spoke directly to Matt Santana. Oriz said he would expose Santana and would take his other knee out. [c]

– Excalibur ran down tomorrow’s Collision card as well as Tuesday’s Dynamite show.

(4) KRIS STATLANDER & HIKARU SHIDA vs. NYLA ROSE & MARINA SHAFIR

Statlander and Shida were attacked before the bell. Shafir and Rose continued the beatdown as the bell finally rang. Rose took it to Statlander on the outside as Shafir attacked Shida inside the ring. Shida attempted to fire back but Shafir was having none of it before tagging in Rose. Shafir tagged back in as Rose took out Statlander on the outside. Shida started to fire back at Shafir before nailing her with a running elbow for two. [c]

Shida tagged in Statlander, who took it to both opponents. Statlander hit a kick to the face of Safir, then attempted a slam on Rose before getting into a pin attempt for two. Statlander was hit with a running clothesline by Rose who covered for two. Shafir tagged in as she and Rose double teamed Statlander. Shafir covered for two before Shida broke things up.

Shafir continued to take it to Statlander before Statlander hit Blue Thunder. Statlander hit Rose with a roundhouse kick before tagging in Shida. Shida took Shafir on the outside, then rolled her inside the ring before hitting Falcon Arrow for two.

Shida continued to attack Shafir, before nailing a knee strike. Shida then hit Nightcap for the win.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Why take so much time out of the main event with a commercial break? Sigh. That aside, this was a good closer that showcased all four women at various times.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I have to say, this was a solid hour of pro wrestling. That said, for better or worse, it felt like it existed inside a vacuum and had nothing to do with either Dynamite of Collision. If you’re looking for a solid hour of wrestling, check this entire show out. Otherwise, only bother tuning into the 4-way and/or main event. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/4): Adam Copeland appears on Anniversary Show, Jericho & Omega vs. Guevara & Takeshita, Fenix vs. Nick Jackson for AEW International Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Rampage results (10/6): Murphy’s review of Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta for a shot at the ROH Title, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, eight-man tag