FREE PODCAST 10/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Wells & Lindberg: Final hype for Fastlane as L.A. Knight faces Jimmy Uso, could Shinsuke Nakamura beat Seth Rollins tomorrow night, two on-site correspondents talk dark matches and more (91 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including final hype for Fastlane as L.A. Knight faces Jimmy Uso, whether Shinsuke Nakamura could beat Seth Rollins tomorrow night, two on-site correspondents talk about dark matches and more, plus callers and mailbag.
