FREE PODCAST 10/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Hurricane Helms talks All In’s lasting impact, Wrestler-Agent dynamic, 3 Count & Tank, ROH, Impact (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-5-2018) with veteran wrestler “Hurricane” Shane Helms. They hit a wide range of topics including All In’s impact on the industry, details on wrestler-agent/producer dynamic behind the scenes, fan and social media interaction, Impact, ROH, 3 Count, Tank Abbott, how today’s wrestlers breaking in differ from those 25 years ago, his impression of the WWE Performance Center after his recent visit there, and more.

