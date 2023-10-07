VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #779 (October 11, 2003): Hogan agrees to terms with TNA with related columns by Keller and Mitchell reacting, Powell on Goldberg, Torch Talk with Raven continues, Owen lawsuit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #779 cover-dated October 11, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on Hulk Hogan agreeing to terms with TNA for a Nov. 30 PPV… On Topic with Jason Powell: What Goldberg said versus what Goldberg was really thinking… This Week with Wade Keller: Is a Hogan-TNA marriage good for both parties?… McNeill Factor: A big idea for WrestleMania XX… Mitchell’s Memo: Hogan plays chicken with Vince McMahon and Hogan blinks… Torch Talk with Raven, pt. 6: “Up to a point, drugs are beneficial to being creative”… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtrack, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

