AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 10, 2023
Where: Independence, Mo. at Cable Dahmer Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,725 tickets have been sold so far; arena is set up for 3,471.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley – AEW International Championship
- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
- Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida – AEW Women’s World Championship
- Jay White vs. Hangman Adam Page
- Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson – #1 Contenders Match for TNT Championship
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho
