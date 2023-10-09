News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 9, 2023

When: Wednesday, October 10, 2023

Where: Independence, Mo. at Cable Dahmer Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,725 tickets have been sold so far; arena is set up for 3,471.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley – AEW International Championship
  • Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
  • Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida – AEW Women’s World Championship
  • Jay White vs. Hangman Adam Page
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson – #1 Contenders Match for TNT Championship
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

