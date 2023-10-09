FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Interview with Lodi & Tyler Rex with fun behind-the-scenes stories from WCW and WWE (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-2-2013) to PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks and former WCW wrestler Lodi with live callers and emailers sharing behind-the-scenes stories, insight, and humor from WWE and WCW, plus what’s happening in their respective careers both in and out of wrestling, Wrestlecade, and much more! In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news, events, and football!

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO