WWE Raw Results (10/9): Lynch vs. Rodriguez, Ivar vs. Kingston, Jax vs. Rodriguez, Fastlane fallout, Crown Jewel hype begins

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 9, 2023

OMAHA, NEB. AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package showing highlights from this past weekend’s Fastlane.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to talk about his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins said that after the match was over, he felt like he was on top of the world. Rollins said that after going to the back, he was reminded that his back was still broken. He told the fans that being World Heavyweight champion has been one of the greatest honors of his career. Rollins teased making a serious announcement, only to say that he is just getting started. He talked about celebrating, until he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

– Rollins immediately agreed to give Drew a title shot tonight, but Drew said that he wanted to face him as close to 100% as possible. Drew challenged Rollins to a match at Crown Jewel to Rollins’ confusion. Rollins hyped up the crowd before officially accepting the title match. Rollins asked Drew to stay for the celebration, but Drew said that he had business to deal with backstage. As Drew walked away, Damian Priest showed up to attack Rollins from behind and laid him out with the South of Heaven. Dominik Mysterio ran down with Priest’s briefcase, but Drew immediately shut him down with a Glasgow Kiss. Drew tossed the briefcase as far as possible while Rollins sent Priest out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid segment that immediately paves a path for the next month of TV. I like seeing Drew McIntyre back in the title picture and based on the last time he and Rollins faced off, this should be a good one. I’m also a fan of Damian Priest finally teasing cash-in attempts. If they continue that route, I could genuinely see a cash-in take place at Crown Jewel.)

– Backstage, Ivar and Kofi Kingston prepared for their match.

[Commercial Break]

(1) KOFI KINGSTON vs. IVAR – Viking Rules Match

Ivar immediately shut Kofi down with a leg lariat, but he responded with a high crossbody. Kofi sent Ivar out of the ring and crashed into him with a running plancha. Ivar smashed Kofi’s head into the shields on the apron. Kofi managed to take Ivar down with a splash from the steel steps before pulling out a table and laying it on the barricade. Ivar crushed Kofi with a splash on the apron, but Kofi was able to knock him off the apron. Kofi hit Ivar with a high crossbody on the floor, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kofi dropped Ivar with an avalanche Russian leg sweep for a two count. Kofi drove Ivar back-first into a shield before hitting him with the SOS for a nearfall. Kofi cracked Ivar with a Penalty Kick, only for Ivar to lay him out with a spinning powerslam for a close two count. Ivar blocked a backslide and planted Kofi with a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Ivar clocked Kofi with a leg lariat and climbed the top turnbuckle, but Kofi stopped atop it. Kofi pulled Ivar by his beard, launching him through a table on the floor.

Valhalla showed up to take Kofi down with a Thesz Press, as Xavier Woods ran down to face her. Woods avoided a running crossbody, making her crash into the floor. Ivar nailed Woods with a crossbody into the barricade before receiving a hook kick from Kofi. Back in the ring, Ivar blocked the Trouble in Paradise and put Kofi through a table in the corner with a powerslam. Ivar crushed Kofi with a top turnbuckle moonsault to pick up the win.

WINNER: Ivar at 11:11

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another top-notch match from Kofi Kingston and Ivar. With Erik seemingly out of the picture for the time being, it’ll be interesting to see how far they push Ivar on his own.)

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura about his loss at Fastlane. Nakamura refused to give an answer before being attacked by Ricochet.

– Raquel Rodriguez made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Nia Jax.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Damian Priest threatened JD McDonagh about what just happened, holding him by the throat against the wall. Rhea Ripley and Finn Bálor convinced Priest to let him go, informing him that she got a title rematch for next week. Ripley demanded JD to prove himself and take care of Drew McIntyre tonight. Priest warned JD to get the job done or he would beat him down.

– A recap of Nia Jax brawling with Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley was shown.

(2) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. NIA JAX

Jax tackled Raquel into the ground and rammed her head into the mat. Raquel cornered Jax with shoulder strikes, but Jax shut her down with forearms to the back. Jax nailed Raquel shoulder-first into the ring post and tossed her body into the barricade, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jax hit Raquel with a sideslam and an elbow drop. Raquel knocked Jax off her feet with a big boot, but couldn’t follow up with a fireman’s carry move. Jax dropped Raquel with a Samoan drop before climbing the turnbuckle. Raquel caught Jax off-guard with a powerbomb, but was too tired to make the pin. Raquel Rodriguez ran down to attack both Jax and Raquel, immediately ending the match.

WINNER: No Contest at 7:16

– Rhea Ripley clobbered Raquel with a headbutt while Shayna Baszler ran down to attack Jax. Ripley tried to confront Baszler, only for Baszler to knock her out with a German suplex and a Penalty kick.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Passable for the time given, but aside from the final spot, it wasn’t that interesting. I’m not particularly excited to see Nia Jax in a title match, but it should be much better with Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler also involved.)

– Backstage, Seth Rollins informed Drew McIntyre that Adam Pearce had already made the match official for Crown Jewel. Rollins questioned Drew what his problem was after letting Judgment Day attack him, but stopped the cash-in. Drew said that he said that he wouldn’t get involved in other people’s issues, but after the Bloodline dominated SmackDown with the numbers game, he didn’t want the same to happen on Raw. Rollins told Drew that he wouldn’t have to worry because the Judgment couldn’t beat him and neither could he.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Shayna Baszler about what just happened. Baszler said that if she stood in the ring, she was the toughest person in it and nobody would stop her.

– Michael Cole introduced Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to the ring. Cole asked Cody how winning the tag titles affects his plans to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title and finish the story. Cole asked Cody if he was content with winning the tag titles and if he was scared to let people down if he failed to win the world title again. Before Cody could respond, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted. Sami talked about the story of the Usos having the longest tag title reign in history before dropping them to two guys named Kevin and Sami.

– Sami congratulated Jey and Cody for their title win, but said that he feels like they should be the ones holding the belts. Kevin said that he wasn’t happy at all about seeing Cody and Jey as champions and wanted his titles back. Kevin said that he would challenge them to a title match tonight, but Jey wouldn’t accept because he couldn’t handle losing the belts again. Cody immediately accepted the challenge, making the match official tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: First Cody Rhodes promo in a while where it feels like we are actually going somewhere. I really liked Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn immediately confronting Cody and Jey, and I was shocked they didn’t save this match for Crown Jewel.)

– Backstage, Otis helped Chad Gable train to get another title shot and take Gunther’s title. Bronson Reed interrupted and said that he would make sure that Gable doesn’t win. Reed suggested Gable to tell his daughter to not watch because it would be heartbreaking

– Ricochet started making his way to the ring, but was immediately attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura clocked Ricochet with a GTS, as guards and referees showed up to separate them.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Shinsuke Nakamura assaulting Ricochet was shown.

(3) RICOCHET vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. BRONSON REED – WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Match

Gable and Ricochet tried to beat Reed down, but he quickly tossed them away. Reed blocked a German suplex from Gable and tried to hit him with a vertical suplex. Ricochet saved Gable and started stomping Reed down alongside Gable. Reed launched Ricochet and Gable out of the ring, only for Ricochet to catch him with a jumping knee. Gable dropped Ricochet on top of Reed with a dragon suplex, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gable put Reed in a sleeper hold, only for Reed to crush him and Ricochet with a corner splash. Reed dropped Gable and Ricochet with a double Samoan Drop for a close two count. Ricochet caught Reed with a handspring back elbow, followed by an enzuigiri and a springboard dropkick. Gable tried to hit Ricochet with a Razor’s Edge, but Ricochet countered it with a hurracarrana. Ricochet crushed Gable with a running Shooting Star Press for a close two count.

Ricochet blasted Reed with a thrust kick, setting him up for a German suplex from Gable. Gable avoided an attack from Ricochet, making him crash into Reed with a Tope con Hilo. Gable put Ricochet in an Ankle Lock, but he was able to respond with a pump kick. Ricochet climbed the top turnbuckle, but Gable launched him away with a German suplex. Ricochet seemingly hurt his knee, allowing Gable to plant him with a Chaos Theory German suplex. Reed dropped Ricochet on top of Gable, hit both with a senton and finished Ricochet with the Tsunami.

WINNER: Bronson Reed at 9:27

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another really fun match that accomplished quite a lot. It continued Gable’s quest for a title shot, set up a Ricochet vs. Nakamura program and crowned a new and exciting opponent for Gunther.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Becky Lynch about her title defense against Tegan Nox. Lynch said that she wasn’t 100%, but she would still remain champion. Lynch said that she hoped to see the best from Nox before being interrupted by Xia Li. Li asked when she would get a shot, only for Lynch to tell her that she isn’t a hard woman to find.

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against JD McDonagh.

[Commercial Break]

(4) DREW MCINTYRE vs. J.D. MCDONAGH (w/Dominik Mysterio)

JD slapped Drew and nailed him with a pair of chops before running away from him. Drew planted JD with back body drop, followed by a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes and a neckbreaker. Dominik distracted Drew, allowing JD to hit Drew with a chop block. JD targeted Drew’s leg with a seated senton, but Drew turned him inside out with a lariat at ringside. Dominik drove Drew head-first into the ring post behind the referee’s back, setting him up for a Penalty kick and an Asai moonsault from JD. Back in the ring, JD crushed Drew’s leg with a diving double knee drop, but he kicked out at one. Drew kicked Dominik away before finishing JD with the Future Shock DDT and the Claymore.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 4:05

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was fun while it lasted, but the result was never in doubt. Really surprised no major angle with JD McDonagh was featured here.)

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Damian Priest to not do anything because she would take care of it.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Gunther defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano returning was shown.

– Earlier today, Wade Barrett interviewed Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa about what happened last week. Ciampa put over their run as DIY back in NXT and Gargano asked how far they could take DIY on Monday Night Raw. Before they could continue, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser assaulted them.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine segment to establish a proper rivalry between Imperium and DIY.)

– A video package was shown highlighting the highs and lows of Tegan Nox’s career.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Tegan Nox about finally getting to face Becky Lynch tonight. Nox said that tonight she would show the world who the hell she was. Natalya interrupted to tell Nox that she was proud of her.

– Tegan Nox made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Becky Lynch.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– A newsreel was shown, featuring highlights from Fastlane.

– Backstage, Ricochet was looking for Shinsuke Nakamura, until Adam Pearce interrupted. Pearce told Ricochet that he made Nakamura leave, but he would give him a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

(5) BECKY LYNCH vs. TEGAN NOX – NXT Women’s Championship

Lynch avoided a rising kick from Nox and kicked out from an O’Connor Roll. They exchanged pinning combinations, until Nox hit Lynch with a shoulder tackle. Lynch hit Nox with a shoulder tackle before they traded a pair of arm drags. Nox caught Lynch with a kick to the head and smashed her head into the turnbuckle numerous times. Nox clocked Lynch with an uppercut to the back, but she kicked out at two.

Lynch went for a diving leg drop, but Nox avoided it and pulled her head into the ropes. Lynch knocked Nox off the apron and blasted her with a sliding dropkick. Nox avoided a clothesline off the apron and clobbered Lynch with a Penalty Kick. Nox crushed Lynch with a cannonball off the apron, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lynch hit Nox with a running clothesline, followed by a Saito suplex for a two count. Nox caught Lynch with a high crossbody, but she kicked out at two. Lynch dropped Nox with a suplex into an armbar, but Nox was able to drive her head-first into the corner. Nox crushed Lynch with an inverted cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Lynch sent Nox to the apron, only for Nox to retort with a roundhouse kick.

Nox swept Lynch off her feet into a Tree of Woe position, setting her up for a cannonball. Lynch blasted Nox with a pair of kicks to the head, followed by a missile dropkick for a two count. Nox surprised Lynch with a bridging Fallaway slam for a nearfall. Nox countered the Manhandle Slam with a crucifix pinfall, but she kicked out at two. Lynch trapped Nox in the Dis-Arm-Her, forcing her to tap out.

WINNER: Becky Lynch at 14:28 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a good match to finally give Tegan Nox a showcase on TV, but was hurt by a very silent crowd. Had they given Tegan Nox more time to show who she was in the past two weeks, maybe the crowd would have been more receptive. At least, she actually got to wrestle more than 2 minutes for a change.)

– Backstage, Adam Pearce told Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell about the medical state of Johnny Gargano. Rhea Ripley interrupted, told LeRae and Hartwell to leave and demanded a match against Shayna Baszler next week.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Natalya congratulated Tegan Nox for her performance, but she refused to take the compliment. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed up to show support, but Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted to mock them. Green warned Natalya to never interfere in her matches again or else. Natalya

– It was announced that next week Judgment Day would get a title rematch, Bronson Reed would challenge for Gunther’s title, Rhea Ripley would take on Shayna Baszler and Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura would fight in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre confronted Jey Uso, but Sami Zayn interrupted to stop them from starting a brawl.

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package of Ludwig Kaiser was shown where he presented himself as a piece of art.

(6) CODY RHODES & JEY USO vs. KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Cody and Sami locked up, until they started exchanging chops to the chest. Both teams faced off in the middle of the ring, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jey tagged in, only for Sami to knock him down with a clothesline. Jey clobbered Sami with an uppercut, forcing him to give Kevin the tag. They got into a hockey fight and crashed into the floor while Cody and Sami brawled next to them. Kevin knocked Jey off the apron and tackled him over the announce table while Cody and Sami smashed each other’s head into the announce table, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kevin crushed Jey with a senton, but Jey stopped a follow-up top turnbuckle move with an enzuigiri. Kevin crushed Jey with a Swanton Bomb, but he kicked out at two. They traded a series of superkicks, until Kevin knocked Jey down with a lariat. Cody got the hot tag to hit Sami with clotheslines, a snap powerslam and a Cody Cutter for a nearfall. Sami avoided a back suplex and laid Cody out with the Blue Thunderbomb for a nearfall. Sami dropped Cody with a Xploder into the corner, but Cody caught him off-guard with a Cross Rhodes for a close two count. Cody and Sami started exchanging strikes, until Sami put Cody down with a back body drop.

Jey got the hot tag and blocked Kevin’s Stunner, blasting him with a superkick shortly afterwards. Kevin blasted Jey with a pair of superkicks, only for Jey to shut him down with a single superkick. Kevin avoided an Uso Splash and cracked Jey with the Stunner, but Cody broke the pinfall. Sami crashed into Cody and Jey with a Tope con Hilo. Jey blocked a Swanton Bomb from Kevin with his knees and took both him and Sami down with superkicks. Cody took care of Sami with the Cross Rhodes before him and Jey finished Kevin with the Cody Cutter combination.

WINNERS: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso at 21:19 to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

– The commentary team ran down the match card for next week’s show one last time.

– After the match, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens shook Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso’s hands as the show came to an end.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A great match to end the show and seemingly put an end to the friction between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. I thought this would be the match at Crown Jewel, but since it’s no longer the case, I could kind of see Judgment Day just regaining the belts next week.)

